10 million more journeys on public transport last year

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 03:42 pm

New figures show there were 10 million extra journeys on public transport in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The National Transport Authority said 234 million trips were made using subsidised services provided by Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann and Luas.

That figure is an increase of 4.4% on 2015.

Dublin Bus carried more than half of all passengers, while the numbers using the Luas were down slightly - mainly due to industrial action earlier in the year and the closure of the Red Line for six weeks in the summer.

